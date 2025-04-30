Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
18:20 30.04.2025

European Commission invests EUR 910 mln in European Defense Fund involving Ukrainian defense companies for first time

2 min read
European Commission invests EUR 910 mln in European Defense Fund involving Ukrainian defense companies for first time

The European Commission will invest EUR 910 million in the European Defense Fund (EDF) for 2024, which may involve Ukrainian defense companies for the first time.

This was announced by European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier at a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to him, these investments aim to support 62 selected projects to create a strong and innovative defence industry in Europe, in order to "to close key capability gaps – like force mobility and drone defence – through innovation and collaboration across European science and industry. Moreover, and for the first time, Ukrainian defence industries can be associated to EDF projects," Rainier said.

The European Commission press release also notes that the enhanced cooperation between the Ukrainian and European defence industries is based on the outreach efforts of the EU Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv, aimed at promoting closer ties and further integration of Ukraine into the European defence industrial base, strengthening common security and innovation objectives.

"These EDF investments will boost Europe's defence industry, in line with the Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030 to strengthen pan-European defence capabilities, and the Joint White Paper on European Defence Readiness 2030, framing a new approach to defence and identifying investment needs," the European Commission said.

According to the statement, following the results of the EDF competition in 2024, nine projects were selected to develop breakthrough technologies, such as the METASTEALTH project, which develops next-generation stealth materials. "Newly selected projects also include Ukraine's Small UAS, which focuses on developing advanced, AI-driven aerial systems," the commission said.

Tags: #european_commission #invests

MORE ABOUT

18:45 30.04.2025
Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

15:11 30.04.2025
Those responsible for the torture and murder of Ukrainians, including journalist Roshchina, must be held accountable - European Commission

Those responsible for the torture and murder of Ukrainians, including journalist Roshchina, must be held accountable - European Commission

16:15 29.04.2025
European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

18:22 31.03.2025
Stefanishyna to European Commission: We expect decision to open first negotiating cluster to be made as soon as possible

Stefanishyna to European Commission: We expect decision to open first negotiating cluster to be made as soon as possible

20:48 19.03.2025
European Commission presents White Paper with proposals to strengthen European defense and support Ukraine

European Commission presents White Paper with proposals to strengthen European defense and support Ukraine

15:47 04.03.2025
European Commission does not comment on Trump's decision to stop aid to Ukraine, but assures of EU's unwavering support

European Commission does not comment on Trump's decision to stop aid to Ukraine, but assures of EU's unwavering support

17:08 25.02.2025
European Commission denies info about allegedly proposed agreement on critical minerals to Ukraine, alternative to US proposal

European Commission denies info about allegedly proposed agreement on critical minerals to Ukraine, alternative to US proposal

17:22 24.01.2025
European Commission sends Council first screening report within EU accession negotiations

European Commission sends Council first screening report within EU accession negotiations

14:44 31.12.2024
European Commission reiterates EU readiness for halt of Russian gas transit via Ukraine

European Commission reiterates EU readiness for halt of Russian gas transit via Ukraine

16:56 23.12.2024
Brussels has no comment on Fico's visit to Moscow, EU prepared for stop of Russian gas flow via Ukraine

Brussels has no comment on Fico's visit to Moscow, EU prepared for stop of Russian gas flow via Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

Ukrainians earn $850 mln from investments in crypto assets in 2023 – Chainalysis

LATEST

Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

AXOR Industry invests EUR40 mln in hardware factory in Dnipro during its operation

Investments in technology sector in Ukraine increase by 120% in 2024

Astarta invests $76 mln in construction of oilseed processing plant in Khmelnytsky region

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Ukraine wants to attract American investors to strategic industries, get strong security guarantees – Yermak

Presidential commissioner: We take positive note of Trump's signals, he's aware that Russia's secret is in petrodollars

Metinvest advocates for predictable tax, tariff policy, which will also help attract foreign investment

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

DTEK Energy invests approximately UAH 11 bln in restoration of TPPs and operation of mines in 2024

AD
AD