Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

“There were reports on deep-strike operations against Russian military facilities and infrastructure supporting the war. For every two dollars invested in our long-range capabilities, we already ensure almost ten dollars in Russian losses. This is the dynamic we need – Russia must feel the cost of war to truly want peace. Additionally, the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service presented important reports today,” he said in an evening address on Thursday.

The President noted he had held a Staff meeting, where he heard reports from the military on our positions at the front, the situation with supplies – contracts, weapons packages. “The work continues, and I am grateful to every one of our partners who understands the need for strong positions – both on the frontline to protect our people and in diplomacy, where both strength and truth matter,” he said.