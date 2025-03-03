Investments

20:50 03.03.2025

Astarta invests $76 mln in construction of oilseed processing plant in Khmelnytsky region

2 min read
Astarta invests $76 mln in construction of oilseed processing plant in Khmelnytsky region

The Board of Directors of the Astarta agroindustrial holding, the largest sugar producer in Ukraine, approved the decision to begin construction of an oilseed processing plant, in particular soybeans and rapeseed, in Khmelnytsky region, in which it will invest $76 million, the agroholding's press service said on Facebook.

According to the statement, the planned capacity will be 400,000 tonnes per year. Commissioning is scheduled for 2026.

Astarta continues to strengthen its positions in the processing sector by investing in new production facilities. The growing demand for soybean products in the EU opens up new opportunities, and we are ready to implement them, using our experience and expertise. The new oilseed processing plant will allow us to expand the line of ingredients for the feed base," Director of Commercial Activities and Strategic Marketing of Astarta Viacheslav Chuk said.

The agroholding said the project involves the effective use of the existing infrastructure of the agroindustrial holding, it will contribute to the development of the agroindustrial ecosystem in the Western region.

"The Astarta team is already actively working on its implementation. Just today, we completed the process of agreeing on a contract with the manufacturer of equipment and extraction technology. We are waiting for the decision of Narkevych territorial community on allocating land plots for the project. According to our experts, this project meets the requirements of the law On state support for investment projects with significant investments in Ukraine, so we intend to apply for participation in the program, in particular, to accelerate its implementation," Chuk said.

Tags: #astarta

MORE ABOUT

14:54 05.09.2024
USAID provides Astarta with 40 grain cars

USAID provides Astarta with 40 grain cars

10:46 10.11.2023
Astarta sees net profit fall by 96.4% in Q3 2023

Astarta sees net profit fall by 96.4% in Q3 2023

19:26 08.09.2023
Astarta begins harvesting sugar beets

Astarta begins harvesting sugar beets

11:18 28.01.2021
Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

13:11 05.10.2020
EBRD provides $10 mln loan to Astarta to replenish working capital

EBRD provides $10 mln loan to Astarta to replenish working capital

10:03 21.05.2019
Astarta posts EUR4.4 mln net loss in Q1, 2019

Astarta posts EUR4.4 mln net loss in Q1, 2019

11:00 02.08.2018
Astarta denies information about plans to place eurobonds in 2018

Astarta denies information about plans to place eurobonds in 2018

11:07 01.06.2018
Astarta completes spring sowing campaign

Astarta completes spring sowing campaign

18:06 07.02.2018
Astarta cuts sugar production by 8% in 2017

Astarta cuts sugar production by 8% in 2017

12:58 07.02.2018
Astarta sees 27.5% fall in sugar sales in Q4 2017

Astarta sees 27.5% fall in sugar sales in Q4 2017

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

Ukrainians earn $850 mln from investments in crypto assets in 2023 – Chainalysis

LATEST

Zelenskyy: For every $2 invested in our long-range capabilities, we’re already receiving almost $10 in Russian losses

Ukraine wants to attract American investors to strategic industries, get strong security guarantees – Yermak

Presidential commissioner: We take positive note of Trump's signals, he's aware that Russia's secret is in petrodollars

Metinvest advocates for predictable tax, tariff policy, which will also help attract foreign investment

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

DTEK Energy invests approximately UAH 11 bln in restoration of TPPs and operation of mines in 2024

Vitagro Partner to invest another $2 mln in its plant in next 2 years

Norwegian govt plans to allocate NOK 250 mln for Norfund investments in Ukraine

Arricano invests in restoration of Sun Gallery shopping center, development of four trade centers

Ukrgasbank to provide Ukrnafta with UAH 4 bln for investment projects

AD