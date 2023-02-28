Investments

18:48 28.02.2023

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

2 min read
U.S. business has every opportunity to take a leadership position in restoring the economy and infrastructure of Ukraine right now, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to members of the U.S. National Association of Manufacturers.

As the head of state said, participation in the restoration of Ukraine after the hostilities will give an extraordinary moral advantage to all businesses. At the same time, according to him, businesses that help Russian tyranny in one way or another will not be able to avoid problems and a reputational crisis.

"The American business has every opportunity to take leadership positions both in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian economy and infrastructure, and in demonstrating to the world that human nature should serve worthy goals and that it produces – and will always produce! – the best result. The Ukrainian life will inevitably get a new start after this war," Zelenskyy said.

He said that now Ukraine needs to restore hundreds of industrial, infrastructural and social facilities, residential buildings.

"Whole cities, industries, productions. This is a colossal task, but realistic. Ukraine is interested in projects to create a full production cycle of titanium, lithium, aluminum and ferrous metallurgy... We need to rebuild the energy system of Ukraine based on new security principles. It is in Ukraine that we will combine green transformation with security transformation and create an example for the same transformation in other countries," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that Machine building in Ukraine, agricultural processing in Ukraine, weapons production in Ukraine, including modern drones, IT in Ukraine, infrastructure and transport in Ukraine, localization of business in Ukraine and convenient logistics with other markets from Ukraine, human capital of Ukraine – "all these are not just investment opportunities, not just industries and not just growth. This is a wide space for victories. Your victories, American business!"

"I urge you to prepare for these victories now, to come to Ukraine now. So that by the time we restore peace, your hard work has already yielded results," the president said.

The U.S. National Manufacturers Association is one of the largest industrial associations in the American business world, representing large and small manufacturers from all industries in all 50 U.S. states. Now the association has about 14,000 members.

Tags: #usa #business #zelenskyy

