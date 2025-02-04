Presidential commissioner: We take positive note of Trump's signals, he's aware that Russia's secret is in petrodollars

Ukrainian President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk positively assesses signals from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding further sanctions pressure on Russia, he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We positively assess the signals from Trump, who clearly understands that the secret of the Russian Federation is in petrodollars, as it was also in the Soviet Union. In my opinion, further planning of the U.S. sanctions policy should take place with regard to such parameters," he said.

Vlasiuk suggests that the latest U.S. sanctions packages of January 10 and 15 this year, which, in particular, imposed a number of restrictions on the "shadow fleet" and the Russian military-industrial complex, were adopted by the administration of previous President Joe Biden already in communication with the new Trump team.

"This, too, to a certain extent indicates the intentions of the new administration," the commissioner noted.

He also said he expects a relatively quick return to discussions with partners on a full trade ban with Russia, as well as discussions on current sanctions policy priorities and ideas, when the states are ready to do so.

"I think we will return to this discussion quite quickly [...] as soon as the U.S. side is ready, we in the format of a narrow partner circle will be able to talk substantively about priorities, propose a number of ideas and discuss a number of positions on sanctions policy," he said, adding that "based on this, we will understand how we can all really move forward. But I like the first signals that I have seen."