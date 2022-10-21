Investments

17:30 21.10.2022

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

1 min read
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest more than EUR1 billion in Ukraine in 2022, supporting the real economy in the face of Russian aggression, President of the Bank Odile Renaud-Basso said following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.

"I told President Zelensky that our commitment is for the long term and we will invest up to EUR 3 billion in 2022-2023 to support the economy, the private sector and the urgent reconstruction of vital infrastructure," the president of the EBRD said.

She added that at the meeting with Zelensky, she expressed solidarity and admiration for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainians.

"Our cooperation is more relevant than ever, because now, due to the large amount of destruction due to missile strikes and kamikaze drone attacks, we need to work on the fast restoration of our country," Zelensky said in turn.

Tags: #ukraine #ebrd

