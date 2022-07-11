Investments

18:04 11.07.2022

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

2 min read
Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

The Ukraine Recovery Plan for 2022-2032 includes a number of projects in the agro-industrial complex, the implementation of which will require an investment of at least $37 billion, including a project for the development of processing in the agricultural sector in accordance with the Green Deal principles, for which it is planned to raise $10.2 billion.

It is proposed to increase the production of starch, syrups, gluten, lecithin, protein, premixes, meat and milk as the key directions for the development of processing in the agro-industrial complex, according to a detailed document provided to Interfax-Ukraine by Secretary of the National Council for Ukraine Recovery Danylo Hetmantsev.

It is also planned to attract $4 billion of investments in the construction of an irrigation system on a total area of 1 million hectares, $7.7 billion in increasing the production of agricultural products with high added value, $1.6 billion in the reclamation of war-damaged lands, $5.5 billion in increasing livestock production and $1 billion to promote the transition of the Ukrainian agro-industrial complex to "green" development.

According to the document, it is planned to attract $6.5 billion by 2032 to restore 10,500 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises after the war.

The plan for the recovery of Ukraine specifies that the main problems of the Ukrainian agro-industrial complex are the low degree of agricultural products processing, the generation of insignificant amounts of surplus value by the agricultural sector, and the country's dependence on "oversized imports."

As reported, the Ukraine Recovery Plan is aimed at accelerating sustainable economic growth. The plan defines a list of national programs to achieve the key results.

In total, the program provides for the implementation of 850 projects during 2022-2032, which will allow Ukraine to enter the TOP-25 countries in the world in terms of the Human Capital Index and the Economic Complexity Index.

Tags: #agro #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

14:32 09.07.2022
Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

12:45 09.07.2022
Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

14:51 08.07.2022
USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

15:53 07.07.2022
UK to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary – Johnson

UK to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary – Johnson

13:29 07.07.2022
European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

15:00 06.07.2022
Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

17:21 05.07.2022
Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

12:58 05.07.2022
Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

09:19 05.07.2022
National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

19:09 04.07.2022
The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

Denmark to provide Ukraine with practical assistance in reconstruction – FM

Ukrainian PM invites IFC to join restoration of Ukrainian cities

LATEST

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar allocates UAH 300 mln to restore digital infrastructure of Ukraine

Zelensky invites Sweden to join building incineration plants in Ukraine

Switzerland to invest in Ukrainian projects to mitigate impact of climate change – head of Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

Google selects first 17 Ukrainian startups, they will receive up to $100,000 in support

MacPaw additionally invests $1 mln in Prompylad.Renovation

AD
AD
AD
AD