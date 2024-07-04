Number of victims in Dnipro increases to 55 people

As a result of the Russian strike on the city of Dnipro on Wednesday, 55 people were already injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"Unfortunately, a woman died in hospital from severe injuries as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Dnipro. The death toll has increased to six. A total of 55 people were injured," the message on the telegram channel indicates.

On Thursday, July 4, mourning was declared in the city.

Previously, it was known about 6 dead and 53 injured.