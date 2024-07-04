Facts

14:36 04.07.2024

Number of victims in Dnipro increases to 55 people

As a result of the Russian strike on the city of Dnipro on Wednesday, 55 people were already injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"Unfortunately, a woman died in hospital from severe injuries as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Dnipro. The death toll has increased to six. A total of 55 people were injured," the message on the telegram channel indicates.

On Thursday, July 4, mourning was declared in the city.

Previously, it was known about 6 dead and 53 injured.

#dnipro

19:05 03.07.2024
There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

14:29 03.07.2024
Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

11:39 03.07.2024
In Dnipro, after Russian shelling, three dead and 18 injured, among them 14-year-old girl

21:08 28.06.2024
In Dnipro, number of victims increased to nine people, search, rescue operation continues

19:50 28.06.2024
Among victims in Dnipro is seven-month-old baby, three people are in serious condition – local authorities

19:47 28.06.2024
In Dnipro, after Russian missile attack, four floors of residential building destroyed, three injured – Zelenskyy

19:04 28.06.2024
In Dnipro, as result of Russian missile attack, nine-story building damaged, several floors destroyed

13:47 25.06.2024
UNHCR renovates collective site for displaced people in Dnipro, with six more facilities to be completed this year across Ukraine

09:15 12.06.2024
EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

09:15 05.06.2024
URCS providing assistance to victims of Russian missile attack in Dnipro

