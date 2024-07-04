Zelenskyy about Yermak: Powerful manager whom I respect, disinfo regarding him is policy of those who are not happy with me

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the head of his Office, Andriy Yermak, one of the most powerful managers in the presidential team, he also said that when someone spreads disinformation regarding Yermak, he is thereby trying to weaken the president himself.

"Russia launched a lot of different disinformation that I don't make decisions, but some shadow people decide, that the president does not control the party or the president has no influence on certain ministers... You must understand that all this works to simply attack me," the president said in an interview with Bloomberg, published on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, as Zelenskyy emphasized, "I don't want to exert influence. There is a law. I am the president under Ukrainian law. And Yermak is a powerful manager, one of the very powerful managers in my team. I respect him for his results. He does what I tell him. And he performs these tasks. It’s always like this."

“If you want to weaken this or that person, you will attack him on command. And when you finish off this person’s team, you will start hitting this president. This is the policy of those who are not happy with me. And it’s not just the Russians who are unhappy with me. But the Russians, first of all, wanted to destroy me through one or another attempt. Because for them this is an occupation plan," he said.

At the same time, according to the head of state, "not only Russians want a weak president of Ukraine."

"A weak president of Ukraine is an opportunity to tear away half of the territories from Ukraine. This is an opportunity to stop Ukraine on its way to joining the European Union. This is an opportunity to shut my mouth. The opportunity to have another person at the head of Ukraine who will not influence. And this is the task for many in the world. That's roughly what's happening," he said.

As Zelenskyy noted, "Ukraine, which no one talks about, which no one hears, is, in principle, the kind of Ukraine that would satisfy many. Those who would not suffer from the development of our agriculture and exports. Those who would not suffer from the fact that we can, by our example, stop Russian expansion and turn the Soviet Union back, that we will be an example for other former republics of the Soviet Union. Many people do not need a strong Ukraine. But Ukraine is strong, it is fair. And most societies in the world need such a country. Because this is an example to follow."