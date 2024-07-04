Number of victims as result of enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14, among them three children

The number of casualties as a result of the enemy strike on Wednesday afternoon in Kharkiv has increased to 14, including a baby and two children aged 8 years, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 14 people aged from one month to 82 years were injured. Six men, seven women and a boy born two weeks ago were injured. Among the wounded were also two children aged 8 years," he said on his Telegram channel in the evening on Wednesday.

According to Synehubov, half of the adult victims are in moderate condition, while others are in mild condition. The baby has an incised laceration wound to the head; his general condition is average.

The head of the regional administration recalled that the shelling occurred at 16.05 in Kyivsky district of Kharkiv. Two private houses were partially destroyed, 10 private houses, 12 apartment buildings, café buildings, a post office, a two-story sports club and two university buildings were damaged.