17:38 03.07.2024

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroy more than dozen units of Russian vehicles, armored vehicles

Soldiers of the special forces of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kabul 9 destroyed more than a dozen pieces of equipment of the occupiers in one day.

“The soldiers of the special forces of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kabul 9 incinerated more than a dozen units of enemy vehicles and armored vehicles at the front during the day. Effective work on the destruction of the logistics of the Russian invaders with the help of FPV drones continues!” GUR said on the Telegram channel.

