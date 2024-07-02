Facts

20:27 02.07.2024

In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

2 min read
In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

In response to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán's proposal to cease the fire and start peace negotiations with Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced his plan to end the war in line with the Peace Formula, which is supported by the participants of the Summit on Peace, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has said.

"The President of Ukraine, of course, gave the Prime Minister of Hungary the opportunity to express his opinion... He listened to his interlocutor, but in response stated his position. Ukraine's position is quite clear, understandable and well-known. We are saying that Ukraine really wants peace for itself. This is logical. For this we have a tool – the Summit on Peace, which have been held, and we are preparing for the second one," he said on the telethon on Tuesday, adding that in the process of preparing for this summit, Ukraine will build a consistent chain of actions.

"We are saying that Ukraine will develop a draft peace plan, a road map of how to establish peace in Ukraine. It will be developed with all the states that are ready for this. And Hungary is also ready for this," the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office said.

"And after that, if the aggressor listens to this plan, we should talk about it, instead of using the language of ultimatums. Then, during the second summit, representatives of the Russian Federation can attend it in one way or another. This is what the president spoke about today, and we prove this logic," Zhovkva said.

He also said that Hungary is not the first country to talk about such a possible scenario of ceasefire and negotiations.

"However, it's not just about the Russian narrative. Indeed, Russians constantly talk about this. The point is that such processes cannot be perceived in isolation," he said.

As reported, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as during a press briefing, suggested that Zelenskyy ensure a ceasefire for peace negotiations with Russia, since the peace initiatives of the Ukrainian president take a lot of time and because the rules of international diplomacy are very complicated.

Tags: #ukraine #russia #talks #peace

