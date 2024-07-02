Facts

19:28 02.07.2024

First 5,876 solar panels for healthcare facilities arrived in Ukraine from European Commission

The first 5,876 solar panels produced by Enel S.p.A, with a total capacity of about 2 MW, have arrived in Ukraine, which will be installed in healthcare facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, the equipment was received as part of the joint project of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Energy and the European Commission Promin Nadii (Ray of Hope).

The equipment will go to healthcare facilities in Zhytomyr, Volyn, Khmelnytsky, Kyiv and Odesa regions.

Additional equipment for installing solar panels will be purchased using funds from the Energy Support Fund, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said UNDP experts, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and with the support of the European Commission, conducted an energy audit of 26 healthcare facilities in Ukraine.

