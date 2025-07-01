Drawing doomsday scenarios for Ukraine's power system this summer irresponsible – D.TRADING manager

Ukraine's power system is expected to face pressure during the summer, but the situation remains manageable and there is no reason to paint apocalyptic scenarios, said D.TRADING Commercial Director Dmytro Maliar.

"I believe the summer will be quite tense. But based on current indicators, the situation is physically manageable. We see no cause for alarm. Of course, the security environment remains challenging, but drawing doomsday scenarios is irresponsible," Maliar said in an interview with the Energy Reform online outlet.