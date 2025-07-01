Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:01 01.07.2025

Drawing doomsday scenarios for Ukraine's power system this summer irresponsible – D.TRADING manager

1 min read
Drawing doomsday scenarios for Ukraine's power system this summer irresponsible – D.TRADING manager

Ukraine's power system is expected to face pressure during the summer, but the situation remains manageable and there is no reason to paint apocalyptic scenarios, said D.TRADING Commercial Director Dmytro Maliar.

"I believe the summer will be quite tense. But based on current indicators, the situation is physically manageable. We see no cause for alarm. Of course, the security environment remains challenging, but drawing doomsday scenarios is irresponsible," Maliar said in an interview with the Energy Reform online outlet.

Tags: #energy #dtrading

MORE ABOUT

18:31 01.07.2025
Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

21:11 13.06.2025
Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

18:54 10.06.2025
Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

15:38 10.06.2025
Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

Turkish Onur Group plans to invest $450 mln in construction of 690 MW of new generation in Ukraine by 2030

20:20 06.06.2025
Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

09:42 27.05.2025
Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

20:10 20.05.2025
UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

17:38 16.05.2025
Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

19:16 15.05.2025
Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

19:31 10.05.2024
After attacks on May 8 D.Trading increases electricity imports fourfold

After attacks on May 8 D.Trading increases electricity imports fourfold

HOT NEWS

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

LATEST

Shmyhal discusses reforms in Ukraine with OECD Secretary General

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

IMF urges acceleration of customs reform by Ukraine, pushes appointment of new customs head to Dec 2025

Ukraine's 2026–2028 Budget Declaration provides for optimization of local court network

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukrainian oil producer Ukrnafta updates 163 units of specialized equipment since early 2025

NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

NBU restricts two credit unions from providing certain types of financial services until end of 2025

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.4 times in Jan-May, mainly from China

Budget Declaration based on devaluation of up to UAH 44.8 per $1 by 2026, UAH 45.8 per $1 by 2028

AD
AD