Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

On July 1, Ukrainian pilots delivered a crushing blow to an enemy ammunition depot in Crimea, said commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

"Once again, Ukrainian aircraft, 'destroyed' by enemy propaganda, continue to successfully carry out combat missions, launch missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the occupiers and liquidate important military installations deep behind the enemy lines. On July 1, 2024, Ukrainian pilots delivered a crushing blow to an ammunition depot in Crimea. Thank you, guys, for the excellent work! Together to victory!" he wrote on the Telegram channel.