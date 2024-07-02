Defense forces liquidate 1,280 invaders, 56 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

The defense forces destroyed 1,280 invaders, eight tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 56 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, 21 drones, two cruise missiles, and 78 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on enemy losses per day on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 02, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 545,090 (1,280 more) people, tanks - 8,107 (eight more) units, armored combat vehicles - 15,566 (16 more) units, artillery systems - 14,655 (56 more) units, MLRS - 1,114 (three more) units, air defense systems - 874 units, aircraft - 360 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 11,641 (21 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,335 (two more) units, ships/boats - 28 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19,787 (74 more) units, and special equipment - 2,452 (four more)," the General Staff report notes.

The data are being clarified.