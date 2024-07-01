Facts

20:08 01.07.2024

Ukraine plans to expand Grain From Ukraine program in Africa, Caribbean – Yermak

 Ukraine intends to expand the Grain From Ukraine humanitarian program for the supply of Ukrainian food to the states of central and East Africa, the Caribbean and other regions, while possible supplies are already being discussed, said head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

As he recalled, since the start of this initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has already sent a little more than 220,000 tonnes of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, including wheat, wheat flour, chopped nuts, which helped ensure food security for 8 million people.

In addition, according to him, already in the first half of 2024, Ukrainian food was supplied to Sudan, Nigeria, Mauritania, Djibouti, Mozambique and the Congo. Currently, some humanitarian supplies are going to Malawi and other recipient States.

"Ukraine plans to expand the program to other regions of the world. Possible supplies to Haiti, Chad, Cameroon, Tanzania, Djibouti and other countries are already being discussed," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also noted that Ukrainian diplomats are actively promoting the grain program at the global level through public and digital diplomacy, as well as the Together We Rise project in Nairobi (Kenya).

