Kuleba congratulates Hungary on start of European Council’s presidency, expresses gratitude to Belgium

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Hungary on the beginning of the presidency of the European Council and expressed gratitude to Belgium for the historic decisions during its presidency.

“As Hungary assumes the Presidency of the Council of the EU, I wish Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 success in advancing shared priorities that will strengthen the EU. We are interested in constructive cooperation and EU unity to protect peace and stability in Europe through reliable support for Ukraine,” the minister said on X.

The Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Belgium for the important achievements during the Belgian presidency of the European Council.

“I am grateful to the outgoing Belgian Presidency and, personally, to Hadja Lahbib for the historic results achieved during @EU2024BE. This presidency will be remembered as one of strong leadership and bold moves for a free and prosperous Europe, as well as the EU's global role,” Kuleba noted.

