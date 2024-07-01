Facts

19:05 01.07.2024

Defense Ministry approves almost 480 new weapons, military equipment for operation in six months of 2024 – Havryliuk

Almost 480 types of weapons and military equipment were accepted into service, codified, and approved for use in the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the first half of 2024, while 290 of them are products of domestic gunsmiths, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said.

"In 2024, domestic manufacturers of defense products significantly increased production volumes of weapons across a wide range. Active work is underway to develop and produce new types of weapons. The fact that many in the world are interested in the experience of using the weapons and equipment that we produce speaks for itself. In the six months of 2024, almost 480 types of weapons and military equipment have been codified and approved for use in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. About 290 of them are products of domestic manufacturers," the ministry's press service said, citing Havryliuk.

He said the dynamics of weapons development in the country is high. This is confirmed by the fact that in 2023, over 200 domestically produced weapons and military equipment were adopted and approved for use in the Defense Forces, and in six months of 2024 about 290.

Thus, in the list of codified weapons and military equipment in the first half of 2024, the largest group is BpAK. In particular, UAVs designed for aerial reconnaissance and drones for various purposes.

Havryliuk said the next group is ammunition of various types, most of all for UAVs. The third group in terms of the number of codified weapons over the six months of this year is communications and electronic warfare.

Also in the list of new (modernized) weapons and military equipment approved for operation: engineering equipment, robotic ground systems, close combat equipment, mine clearance equipment, optical-electronic devices.

Codification and approval of a sample of domestically produced weapons and military equipment for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased from the state budget for units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Tags: #ministry_defense #armaments

