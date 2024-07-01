Three people, incl child, injured in Kyiv region during Sunday missile attack – local authorities

Three people, including a child, were injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kyiv region on Sunday, June 30, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko has said on Monday.

"As a result of a missile attack yesterday, three people, including a child, were injured in Kyiv region. Those injured were hospitalized. The people received all necessary medical care," he said on the Telegram channel.

No housing or critical infrastructure were hit, the official said. However, three private houses were damaged by the debris after a missile was shot down by the air defense. In particular, the windows and doors were broken, and the walls were damaged. Also, warehouses, several administrative buildings, and 16 vehicles (cars and a motorcycle) were damaged.

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a fire department was damaged in Kyiv region as a result of the missile attack. The windows were broken and the ceiling was damaged by blast wave.

"Rescuers were in the bomb shelter at the moment of the attack. No one was hurt," it said.