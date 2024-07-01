Zelenskyy: In coming weeks we will continue communication with partners to obtain permission to strike Russian airfields

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the coming weeks, communication will continue with partners, in particular with the United States, in order to obtain permission to launch retaliatory strikes on Russian airfields from where guided bombs are launched on the territory of Ukraine.

"Today in Kharkiv there was another hit with a Russian guided bomb. A postal terminal, an ordinary civilian object, was hit. As of now, ten people are known to be wounded. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. One person, unfortunately, died. My condolences to all the relatives," the president said in an evening video message.

As he noted, "these bombs of theirs are one of the key foundations of Putin's ability to fight."

"The faster the world helps us deal with Russian military aircraft launching these bombs, the faster we can strike - quite fair, by the way - on Russian military infrastructure, on military airfields, the closer peace will be. Real peace," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that "in defending Kharkiv region from the Russian offensive, we have proven that the determination of our partners really helps."

"Strikes on the Russian border helped protect lives. So will further decisions – bold decisions that should be there, which we need and which we talk about constantly with our partners. We will continue to communicate in the coming weeks to get the necessary solutions," the head of state summarized.