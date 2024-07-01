Facts

10:48 01.07.2024

Zelenskyy: In coming weeks we will continue communication with partners to obtain permission to strike Russian airfields

2 min read
Zelenskyy: In coming weeks we will continue communication with partners to obtain permission to strike Russian airfields

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the coming weeks, communication will continue with partners, in particular with the United States, in order to obtain permission to launch retaliatory strikes on Russian airfields from where guided bombs are launched on the territory of Ukraine.

"Today in Kharkiv there was another hit with a Russian guided bomb. A postal terminal, an ordinary civilian object, was hit. As of now, ten people are known to be wounded. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. One person, unfortunately, died. My condolences to all the relatives," the president said in an evening video message.

As he noted, "these bombs of theirs are one of the key foundations of Putin's ability to fight."

"The faster the world helps us deal with Russian military aircraft launching these bombs, the faster we can strike - quite fair, by the way - on Russian military infrastructure, on military airfields, the closer peace will be. Real peace," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that "in defending Kharkiv region from the Russian offensive, we have proven that the determination of our partners really helps."

"Strikes on the Russian border helped protect lives. So will further decisions – bold decisions that should be there, which we need and which we talk about constantly with our partners. We will continue to communicate in the coming weeks to get the necessary solutions," the head of state summarized.

Tags: #partners

MORE ABOUT

09:39 27.05.2024
Ukraine calls on Western partners to boost supply of weapons to Ukraine, lift restrictions on their use – Kostin

Ukraine calls on Western partners to boost supply of weapons to Ukraine, lift restrictions on their use – Kostin

11:47 17.05.2024
Zelensky: Partners afraid of Russia losing the war

Zelensky: Partners afraid of Russia losing the war

21:04 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

21:26 11.04.2024
If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

21:12 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

20:29 08.03.2024
Kuleba: It's not about invincible Russia, but about Ukrainian soldiers having everything they need

Kuleba: It's not about invincible Russia, but about Ukrainian soldiers having everything they need

20:02 08.03.2024
Kuleba: Strategy of filtering aid to Ukraine drop by drop no longer works, strong decisions are end of war

Kuleba: Strategy of filtering aid to Ukraine drop by drop no longer works, strong decisions are end of war

19:18 28.02.2024
Albanian PM: Ukraine deserves support to resist Russia and to be sure that post-war peace be just peace

Albanian PM: Ukraine deserves support to resist Russia and to be sure that post-war peace be just peace

19:38 27.02.2024
Podoliak: The very fact of discussing possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine is good signal

Podoliak: The very fact of discussing possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine is good signal

19:31 15.02.2024
Steering Committee of Donor Coordination Platform calls for urgent funding for Ukraine

Steering Committee of Donor Coordination Platform calls for urgent funding for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Two civilians dead, ten apartment buildings damaged as occupation forces attack Ukrainsk – Donetsk regional administration

Verbytsky dismissed from post of Deputy Prosecutor General – PGO

Russians fire at critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia region – regional administration head

U.S. rady to send next package of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense missiles - media

TEN MORE UKRAINIANS RETURNED FROM RUSSIAN CAPTIVITY, AMONG THEM NARIMAN JALAL – ZELENSKYY

LATEST

Three people, incl child, injured in Kyiv region during Sunday missile attack – local authorities

Two civilians dead, ten apartment buildings damaged as occupation forces attack Ukrainsk – Donetsk regional administration

Zelenskyy congratulates Hungary on start of its EU Council presidency, thanks Belgium for its leadership during presidency

Some 30,000 sq km of deoccupied territories recognized as safe from mine threats – Defense Ministry

Kyiv regional prosecutor's office, Solomiansky district court block activities of two Arricano shopping centers

Two crews of URCS rapid response team work at site of liquidation of consequences of strike in Kharkiv

Russia illegally detains more than 14,000 citizens of Ukraine – human rights ombudsman

Verbytsky dismissed from post of Deputy Prosecutor General – PGO

Poland bans entry and exit of Ukrainian trucks without intl transport permits

Kuleba, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien discuss supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine, coordinate further steps in this direction

AD
AD
AD
AD