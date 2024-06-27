Facts

20:49 27.06.2024

Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy discuss preparations for NATO summit in Washington

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the final preparations for the Alliance summit to be held in Washington on July 9-11.

The Alliance's press service said on Thursday that at the summit, strengthening support for Ukraine will be a top priority for the leaders of NATO countries. “I think we are really on track to a very good NATO Summit for Ukraine and for NATO,” Stoltenberg said in the beginning of the meeting.

He outlined his expectations that NATO countries would agree for the Alliance to take a leading role in coordinating and providing security assistance and training for Ukraine. “Mr. Stoltenberg has also proposed a long-term financial pledge to give Ukraine more predictability in the support they receive,” the message details.

Stoltenberg also congratulated President Zelenskyy on the signing of the EU-Ukraine security agreement and the start of EU accession negotiations, which took place this week.

In turn, the President of Ukraine thanked the NATO Secretary General for efforts to consolidate the support of Ukraine from the allies, in particular, for strengthening the capabilities to protect the Ukrainian sky.

On his telegram channel on Thursday, he noted that Ukraine expects a decision to strengthen the role of the Alliance in coordinating security assistance and training for the Ukrainian military, as well as long-term financial commitments for stable support for Ukraine.

