Online monitoring system for 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan progress to be developed by late 2025 – Economy Ministry

The Interdepartmental Working Group for monitoring the implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) until 2030 decided to develop a unified system for online monitoring of the progress of the NECP based on the Ministry of Economy by the end of 2025, the ministry said on its website on Thursday.

"Ukraine is already demonstrating real progress in achieving the NECP goals: more than 75% of the target reduction in greenhouse gas emissions has been achieved, and the share of renewable electricity has increased to 17.3%. It is important that we not only move forward in fulfilling international obligations, but also systematically analyze all the challenges of implementing climate policy. That is why we will launch a single online platform for tracking the NECP progress in real time," the ministry said citing First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko who chaired the group's meeting.

As explained by the Ministry of Economy, a single online monitoring system for the NECP progress will ensure transparency and the ability to demonstrate the progress of the plan's implementation in real time, by analogy with the online monitoring of the Ukraine Facility.

The ministry said the NECP, approved by the government in June 2024, is a key tool for achieving climate neutrality and energy security in accordance with the requirements of the European Green Deal. The plan covers five interrelated areas: decarbonization, energy efficiency, energy security, integration of energy markets and development of innovation.

The CBA also identified a number of gaps in the first report on the progress of the NECP implementation, submitted on March 15 to the Energy Community Secretariat, mostly related to the collection of statistical information and the need to improve coordination between data managers of different agencies.

"According to independent monitoring, the integrated score of the NECP implementation is 50.6% as of the first quarter of 2025, while we record progress on most indicators," President of the NGO "DIXI GROUP" Olena Pavlenko said.

According to Andriy Kitura, Head of the Green Transition Office and Development Director of DIXI Group, the first NECP progress report revealed critical gaps in the data collection system. Reports are submitted to the secretariat every two years in English through specialized electronic platforms, and the Ukrainian data collection system requires fundamental improvements to ensure completeness of information.

The meeting participants adopted recommendations on the coordination of NECP policy implementation plans and harmonization of data registers for reporting purposes. The Ministry of Economy, together with the Green Transition Office, will prepare detailed draft plans with specific implementation deadlines, which will be agreed with all responsible agencies by the end of September 2025.

The ministry assured that this will allow updating the National Energy and Climate Plan taking into account new challenges and opportunities for achieving Ukraine's climate goals.