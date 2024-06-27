Facts

12:48 27.06.2024

Situation in Pokrovske axis still tough, hostilities continue – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Situation in Pokrovske axis still tough, hostilities continue – AFU General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

As of 10:30 on Thursday, 48 combat clashes occurred on the front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The occupiers launched five airstrikes (11 guided air bombs) and mounted 614 attacks on the positions of our troops. The enemy also launched 38 kamikaze drones," it said on Facebook.

In the Kharkiv axis, the battle for Vovchansk continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk axis, since the beginning of the day, four clashes have occurred in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pischane, Stelmakhivka, and Andriyivka. Two assault operations by the aggressor are still ongoing.

In the Lyman axis, the defense forces repulsed two attacks in the vicinity of Kopanky and Nevske.

The enemy mounted four attacks in the Siversky axis. Three of them in the Spirne and Rozdolivka areas were not successful. At the same time, one clash, in the Rozdolivka area, is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the invaders do not abandon their intentions to break through to Chasiv Yar. Two assaults continue.

The situation is tense in the Toretsk axis. The aggressor is active in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne, and Zalizne. The attack near Druzhba was repulsed by the Ukrainian defenders.

The situation in the Pokrovske axis is still tough. Since the beginning of the day, 13 enemy offensive operations have already taken place, nine of which have been successfully repulsed. Fighting continues.

In the Kurakhove axis, in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Paraskoviyivka, eight clashes are currently taking place.

In the Vremivka axis, the enemy attacks near Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv axis, the invaders stormed in the Mala Tokmachka area without success.

The invaders did not carry out active operations in other areas.

"Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coherence of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers confidently hold their positions and destroy the invaders," the General Staff said.

Tags: #axis #situation

MORE ABOUT

18:24 26.06.2024
Share of economic optimists among Ukrainians shrinks from 31% to 29.3% - survey

Share of economic optimists among Ukrainians shrinks from 31% to 29.3% - survey

19:07 04.06.2024
Russians drop about 300 aerial bombs in Vovchansk area since May 10 – Khortytsia group

Russians drop about 300 aerial bombs in Vovchansk area since May 10 – Khortytsia group

19:53 24.05.2024
In Sumy direction, defense is built effectively: there are enough forces, means to deter enemy in case of attack

In Sumy direction, defense is built effectively: there are enough forces, means to deter enemy in case of attack

20:48 13.05.2024
Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

20:21 10.05.2024
In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

19:26 03.05.2024
Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

20:07 09.04.2024
No enemy forces in Chasiv Yar, on its outskirts

No enemy forces in Chasiv Yar, on its outskirts

13:06 06.04.2024
Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions remains difficult, Chasiv Yar under our control

Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions remains difficult, Chasiv Yar under our control

20:09 06.03.2024
Tavria task force: After Avdiivka, enemy concentrates its main efforts in Novopavlivka axis

Tavria task force: After Avdiivka, enemy concentrates its main efforts in Novopavlivka axis

19:34 29.02.2024
AFU in Avdiyivka and Kurakhove directions engaged in fierce battles with superior enemy forces

AFU in Avdiyivka and Kurakhove directions engaged in fierce battles with superior enemy forces

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

LATEST

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

Ukraine counts on participation of Luxembourg in thematic intl events on Peace Formula points – Zhovkva

PACE supports Ukraine's main initiatives in intl arena

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD