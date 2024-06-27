Situation in Pokrovske axis still tough, hostilities continue – AFU General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

As of 10:30 on Thursday, 48 combat clashes occurred on the front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The occupiers launched five airstrikes (11 guided air bombs) and mounted 614 attacks on the positions of our troops. The enemy also launched 38 kamikaze drones," it said on Facebook.

In the Kharkiv axis, the battle for Vovchansk continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk axis, since the beginning of the day, four clashes have occurred in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pischane, Stelmakhivka, and Andriyivka. Two assault operations by the aggressor are still ongoing.

In the Lyman axis, the defense forces repulsed two attacks in the vicinity of Kopanky and Nevske.

The enemy mounted four attacks in the Siversky axis. Three of them in the Spirne and Rozdolivka areas were not successful. At the same time, one clash, in the Rozdolivka area, is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the invaders do not abandon their intentions to break through to Chasiv Yar. Two assaults continue.

The situation is tense in the Toretsk axis. The aggressor is active in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne, and Zalizne. The attack near Druzhba was repulsed by the Ukrainian defenders.

The situation in the Pokrovske axis is still tough. Since the beginning of the day, 13 enemy offensive operations have already taken place, nine of which have been successfully repulsed. Fighting continues.

In the Kurakhove axis, in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Paraskoviyivka, eight clashes are currently taking place.

In the Vremivka axis, the enemy attacks near Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv axis, the invaders stormed in the Mala Tokmachka area without success.

The invaders did not carry out active operations in other areas.

"Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coherence of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers confidently hold their positions and destroy the invaders," the General Staff said.