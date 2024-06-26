Facts

15:48 26.06.2024

Every single prisoner released from Russian captivity on May 31 gives account of torture – UN

Since February 2022, the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) has interviewed Ukrainian civilian detainees and prisoners of war (POWs) who were freed from Russian captivity: consistent with previous findings, every single interviewee has given accounts of torture applied by Russia.

"Since February 2022, HRMMU has interviewed over 600 released Ukrainian civilian detainees and prisoners of war (POWs), including POWs who were freed from Russian captivity in an exchange on 31 May. Consistent with previous findings, every single interviewee from this recent exchange has given accounts of torture, from brutal beatings to prolonged stress positions, to electric shocks on genitals and to dog attacks," HRMMU said in a press release.

In addition, torture was applied to whole groups of prisoners.

"For example, in a so-called 'admission procedure' to a facility located in the Russian Federation, POWs had to walk between rows of guards who beat them with police batons or tasered them. Exhausting physical exercises and humiliation, such as forcing POW to memorize and sing Russian patriotic songs, also continued to be part of the daily routines," it said.

Many interviewees described feeling constantly hungry in captivity and being deprived of proper medical care for prolonged periods. Combined with poor hygienic conditions, this often caused POWs to lose significant body weight and contract skin diseases; some POWs lost several teeth.

These accounts were consistent with HRMMU's own observations, with the interviewees' physical condition matching their testimonies.

"International humanitarian law reflects fundamental values that even amid the horror of war aim to preserve our humanity. The protection and humane treatment of prisoners in the hands of belligerent parties is central to those values," Head of HRMMU Danielle Bell said.

Since February 2022, HRMMU has also spoken to 388 Russian POWs during regular visits to places of internment in Ukraine. About half provided detailed accounts of torture or ill-treatment at transit locations after their evacuation from the battlefield. However, the torture ceased upon their arrival at official places of internment.

#pows #torture

