13:27 26.06.2024

Main priority of Trump's possible second term will be early end of Russia-Ukraine war –media

The main priority of Donald Trump's second term in the event of his victory in the U.S. presidential election will be an early end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but European countries "should pay a larger share of the costs associated with the conflict," Trump's election headquarters said at the request of the Ukrainian Voice of America service.

“President Trump has repeatedly stated that the main priority of his second term will be to agree as soon as possible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. President Trump believes that European countries should pay a larger share of the costs associated with the conflict, because the United States paid much more, which is unfair to our taxpayers,” a written response on behalf of director of communications of the Trump campaign headquarters, Stephen Cheng, reads.

In addition, the response says that Trump “"will do everything necessary to restore peace and restore American power and deterrence on the world stage."

The day before, Reuters reported that two key advisers to former U.S. President Donald Trump presented him with a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, in particular, if Trump wins the presidential election, it is envisaged that American weapons will be provided to Ukraine only if it agrees to peace talks. According to one of the advisers, the strategy was provided to Trump and he reacted positively to it.

