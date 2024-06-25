Stefanishyna on beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: This is beginning of next long journey we to go through together

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna expects that the process of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will be constructive.

"Ukraine's accession to the EU will strengthen the European Union as a global player in the international, political and trade stage," Stefanishyna said at the first Ukraine-EU Intergovernmental Conference on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

She expressed hope that the negotiation process will be constructive, and Ukraine's accession to the EU will protect the interests of the country's citizens.

"Ukraine welcomes the improvement in the accession methodology... Ukraine agrees to harmonize its legislation with Europe," she said.

Stefanishyna said that in the process of reforms, Ukraine will involve consultations of the European Union and civil society.

"Ukraine reaffirms its commitment to ensure good relations with neighboring countries, in particular on issues of national minorities in accordance with EU standards," she said.

In particular, she noted Ukraine's desire to find mutual understanding with Hungary on issues of national minorities.

"We believe that the accession negotiations mark a historical stage in our relations, this is the beginning of the next long journey that we will go through together," she said.

During Stefanishyna's speech at an intergovernmental conference in Kyiv, an air raid alarm sounded, and the Deputy Prime Minister drew the attention of those present to this.