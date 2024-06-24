Facts

19:56 24.06.2024

Four people injured in enemy shelling of Nikopol district – regional administration

1 min read
Four people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Nikopol district, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said Monday.

During the day, the enemy forces shelled the town from artillery systems and attacked it by kamikaze drones.

"Nikopol, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrov, and Marhanets communities were hit. In addition to three people reported earlier, reportedly, one more person was injured. We are clarifying details," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier on the same day, Lysak reported three casualties as a result of enemy attack on Nikopol.

"A 62-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. He is on moderate condition. Two women, 68 and 72, will receive out-patient treatment," he said.

According to the official, an infrastructure facility and an agricultural company were destroyed, four apartment buildings and several private houses, as well as five outbuildings, power lines, a gas pipeline, a greenhouse, and a car were damaged.

