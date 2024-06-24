Facts

19:31 24.06.2024

Death toll from missile attack on Pokrovsk rises to five, 41 people, incl four children, injured – local authorities

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

The number of people killed as a result of an enemy missile strike against Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, increased to five, 41 people, including four children, were wounded, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"A total of 46 civilians were affected by the attack: five dead and 41 wounded. There are four children among those injured: a boy, 12, and girls, 9, 11 and 13," he said on the Telegram channel.

Private houses and six cars were damaged, one private house was destroyed as a result of the strike, the regional administration said.

Those injured were taken to a clinical hospital in Pokrovsk for intensive treatment, Filashkin said.

"The Pokrovsk utility services are waiting for permission from emergency services to examine the destructions and deliver material for the liquidation of the consequences of the attack," he said.

Tags: #pokrovsk #attack

