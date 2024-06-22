Facts

17:08 22.06.2024

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

2 min read
Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that three people were killed and 19 injured in Kharkiv in the enemy shelling of the city with guided aerial bombs and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Russian terrorists have struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs again. Unfortunately, a residential building was hit. The debris is being cleared. All necessary services are on the scene. As of now, there are 19 wounded and three dead. My condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that "this Russian terror with guided aerial bombs must and can be stopped. Bold decisions from our partners are needed so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are."

"We have already proved that it is possible to protect people’s lives from missile terror, particularly by clearing the border areas of terrorist launchers. Protection against bombs is required as well. We need this determination," the president said.

"I thank everyone who helps Ukraine protect lives!" he added.

As Mayor Ihor Terekhov told journalists, one guided aerial bomb hit a residential building in Kharkiv (the clearing of the residential building debris is ongoing), and three others hit an industrial enterprise in another area. Due to the strikes on the enterprise, one person was killed, and three were injured.

Tags: #zelenskyy #kharkiv #russian_terrorists

MORE ABOUT

17:00 22.06.2024
Zvarych dismissed from post of Ambassador of Poland, appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic – decrees

Zvarych dismissed from post of Ambassador of Poland, appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic – decrees

16:57 22.06.2024
ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

16:52 22.06.2024
ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

16:49 22.06.2024
Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to the Netherlands as Ukraine's permanent representative to OPCW – decree

Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to the Netherlands as Ukraine's permanent representative to OPCW – decree

16:33 22.06.2024
Zelenskyy appoints Dovhanych as Ambassador of Ukraine to Iraq – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Dovhanych as Ambassador of Ukraine to Iraq – decree

16:13 22.06.2024
Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

15:48 22.06.2024
Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for accession negotiations with EU led by Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for accession negotiations with EU led by Stefanishyna

15:45 22.06.2024
Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

15:43 22.06.2024
ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

15:36 22.06.2024
Enemy strikes on Kharkiv result in casualties and injuries – Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov

Enemy strikes on Kharkiv result in casualties and injuries – Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov

AD

HOT NEWS

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

LATEST

Energoatom supervisory board completed

Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

Artem Sytnyk becomes deputy director of Defense Procurement Agency of Ministry of Defense

KILLED AND WOUNDED IN KHARKIV, RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WAS HIT – TEREKHOV

FOUR STRIKES HIT KHARKIV, DENSE RESIDENTIAL AREA SUFFERED – INITIAL REPORT BY KHARKIV MAYOR TEREKHOV

Yermak, Brink discuss G7 summit outcomes, permission to attack Russia

Partners to take more steps to support Ukraine in coming weeks – U.S. Under Secretary of State

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State announces dialog with Kyiv on production of necessary weapons in Ukraine

Five people killed in 24 hours, seven more injured in Donetsk region – authorities

Barbados, Marshall Islands join Peace Summit communiqué – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD