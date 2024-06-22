Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that three people were killed and 19 injured in Kharkiv in the enemy shelling of the city with guided aerial bombs and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Russian terrorists have struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs again. Unfortunately, a residential building was hit. The debris is being cleared. All necessary services are on the scene. As of now, there are 19 wounded and three dead. My condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that "this Russian terror with guided aerial bombs must and can be stopped. Bold decisions from our partners are needed so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are."

"We have already proved that it is possible to protect people’s lives from missile terror, particularly by clearing the border areas of terrorist launchers. Protection against bombs is required as well. We need this determination," the president said.

"I thank everyone who helps Ukraine protect lives!" he added.

As Mayor Ihor Terekhov told journalists, one guided aerial bomb hit a residential building in Kharkiv (the clearing of the residential building debris is ongoing), and three others hit an industrial enterprise in another area. Due to the strikes on the enterprise, one person was killed, and three were injured.