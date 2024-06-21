Zhovkva: Soon we to see countries of Global South, Asia joining G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

In the near future, some of the countries of the Global South and Asia will join the G7 Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Of course, we are ready to extend the declaration of security guarantees to other regions, including the region you are talking about [Global South and Asia]. Again, I will not reveal all the cards yet, but I think that very soon we will see countries from this region who will join the G7 declaration," Zhovkva said.

He also said that there are a number of models for security deals with the United States in Asian region. "We studied them all well before negotiating with the United States, and we know how one model differs from another. And yes, we can use this experience, already having our own agreement with the United States. They [the countries of Asia and the Global South] have their own corresponding agreements with the States. And thus this triangle is closed."

The Deputy Head of the President's Office said the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine concluded last summer in Vilnius is open for accession. Thus, according to him, 32 states have already joined it. "These are almost all EU and NATO countries, with the exception of a few countries," he said.

In addition, answering the question whether the Ukrainian delegation, during President Zelenskyy's visit to Asian countries, talked about defense support from Asian states, Zhovkva said: "they talked about all aspects, including this. But I will not reveal all the details."

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a so-called "Asian tour" in early June, visiting Singapore, where he took part in the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference, the Philippines, and also held meetings with the leaders of Indonesia and the island state of Timor-Leste.