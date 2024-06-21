Facts

16:53 21.06.2024

Zhovkva about NATO Summit in Washington: We're working to see as strong decision on Ukraine as possible

2 min read
Zhovkva about NATO Summit in Washington: We're working to see as strong decision on Ukraine as possible

Ukraine is working to ensure that a decision of the NATO Summit in Washington regarding the prospects for its entry into the Alliance is as strong as possible, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

"Ukraine wants the decision of the Washington summit to be strong. Ukraine deserves a strong decision. Ukraine is doing everything necessary to become a member of NATO. It is doing this on the battlefield – and we fight with weapons supplied by NATO member states. We are also going through interoperability with the armed forces of NATO countries," he said.

According to the official, during a recent visit to Germany for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a military base 200 kilometers from Berlin, where Ukrainian specialists receive training to operate Patriot air defense systems.

"Our specialists stood next to German instructors, the same military men – and ours are no worse, and sometimes, as some army men say, better at mastering these types of weapons. Now the Ukrainians have definitely proven to the whole world that Russian ballistics can be shot down by the Patriot system. If this was previously a theoretical assumption, now it is a practical reality. And now the Patriot manufacturers know for sure that their systems are among the best in the world," he said.

"Therefore, we are working to ensure that the decision [of the NATO Summit] is as strong as possible. We know what its language is currently being discussed. Ukraine has its finger on the pulse," Zhovkva said.

As reported, the 75th anniversary NATO Summit will take place in Washington on July 9-11. The Alliance is expected to announce a package of military assistance to Kyiv, and will also take over the coordination of military assistance to Ukraine, which its allies are currently providing to it in the format of the Ramstein meetings.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he expected NATO member states to soon agree on the wording of the Summit communique, which would send a clear signal about the prospects for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance.

Tags: #zhovkva #nato_summit

MORE ABOUT

20:05 21.06.2024
Not single country participating in Peace Summit disconnected from communiqué, not to disconnect – Zhovkva

Not single country participating in Peace Summit disconnected from communiqué, not to disconnect – Zhovkva

18:33 21.06.2024
Ukraine, along with its partners, to work to involve China in process of establishing peace – Zhovkva

Ukraine, along with its partners, to work to involve China in process of establishing peace – Zhovkva

18:21 21.06.2024
Zhovkva: Soon we to see countries of Global South, Asia joining G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Zhovkva: Soon we to see countries of Global South, Asia joining G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

18:09 21.06.2024
Ukraine hopes for Hungary's constructive position on our European integration – Zhovkva

Ukraine hopes for Hungary's constructive position on our European integration – Zhovkva

17:50 21.06.2024
Zhovkva: We to start negotiations on security guarantees with Ireland soon; we actively working with Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Poland

Zhovkva: We to start negotiations on security guarantees with Ireland soon; we actively working with Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Poland

17:45 21.06.2024
Zhovkva about EUR 50 bln for Ukraine following G7 summit: no risk that these funds won't be delivered

Zhovkva about EUR 50 bln for Ukraine following G7 summit: no risk that these funds won't be delivered

17:28 21.06.2024
Ukraine's delegation for EU accession talks to be formed, approved in coming days – Zhovkva

Ukraine's delegation for EU accession talks to be formed, approved in coming days – Zhovkva

18:32 24.05.2024
Ukraine completes all four legislative steps to launch EU accession negotiations – Zhovkva

Ukraine completes all four legislative steps to launch EU accession negotiations – Zhovkva

20:54 01.03.2024
Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Netherlands cements support for Ukraine's cultural heritage – Zhovkva

Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Netherlands cements support for Ukraine's cultural heritage – Zhovkva

13:48 26.02.2024
Ukraine conducting separate negotiation track on signing security agreement with EU – Zhovkva

Ukraine conducting separate negotiation track on signing security agreement with EU – Zhovkva

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Duda discuss results of Peace Summit

Ukraine, along with its partners, to work to involve China in process of establishing peace – Zhovkva

Zhovkva: Soon we to see countries of Global South, Asia joining G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine hopes for Hungary's constructive position on our European integration – Zhovkva

Zhovkva: We to start negotiations on security guarantees with Ireland soon; we actively working with Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Poland

LATEST

Israel introduces restrictions on entry of Ukrainians; Ukraine to take retaliatory measures – ambassador

The Netherlands, one of its partner countries agree on supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Duda discuss results of Peace Summit

Govt recommends that NBU extends period for returning FX earnings by 1 month for some foodstuff, for 3 months for defense industry, mechanical engineering

Seven children return from occupied communities of Kherson region to Ukraine-controlled territory – regional administration

Next week EU to provide another EUR 1.9 bln to Ukraine under Ukraine Facility – Dombrovskis

Zelenskyy thanks EU Council, Belgian Presidency for approval of negotiating framework for Ukraine

Govt allocates UAH 1 bln subvention for purchase of school buses - Shmyhal

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Bass arrives in Kyiv

EU Council approves negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova

AD
AD
AD
AD