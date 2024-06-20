Facts

19:31 20.06.2024

Ukrainian Red Cross provides more than 1,000 families with financial assistance for rehabilitation

The Ukrainian Red Cross has provided more than 1,000 families with financial assistance for rehabilitation.

"A total of 1,196 families from Kyiv and Mykolaiv have received financial assistance from the Ukrainian Red Cross for rehabilitation of children and adults, totaling over UAH 35 million," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Facebook Thursday.

In particular, the Ukrainian Red Cross rendered financial assistance to patients on rehabilitation at the Kyiv-based Okhmatdyt National Specialized Children's Hospital of the Health Ministry of Ukraine and at several rehabilitation centers in Mykolaiv under the Cash for Rehabilitation program, with the support from the British Red Cross. Each patient received UAH 30,000 under the program.

"This amount was determined following a poll conducted among families whose children or relatives undergo or need physical rehabilitation at the country's medical institutions, in particular, at the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv and Mykolaiv facilities," Head of the Innovation Financing Department of the Ukrainian Red Cross Olena Skrypnykova said.

According to her, the following categories of injuries and diseases were also determined for the provision of financial assistance: rehabilitation after injuries sustained as a result of hostilities or caused by explosives; rehabilitation services for congenital illnesses; rehabilitation due to chronic diseases, in particular, cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases.

The majority of the children and adults who received the financial assistance already have the status of person with disability or are passing the procedure to obtain it. In addition, the polled families pointed at the necessity to provide patients with auxiliary equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers, arm or leg orthoses.

