12:16 19.06.2024

NBU notes growth of macroeconomic risk, capital risk in its Financial Stability Report

NBU notes growth of macroeconomic risk, capital risk in its Financial Stability Report

Estimates of macroeconomic risk and capital risk increased by one point on a scale from 0 to 10 due to the widening current account deficit in the balance of payments and new capital requirements, respectively, according to the Financial Stability Report of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) released on Wednesday.

According to the report, among other factors that contributed to the increase in macroeconomic risk from 7 to 8 points was the slowdown in economic recovery due to damages in the energy sector and the still high ratio of the state budget deficit and external and public debt to GDP.

"Significant international financial support mitigates these risks," the regulator said.

Regarding the capital risk, which increased from 5 to 6 points, its intensification is linked to a decline in banks' capital adequacy ratios due to stricter capital requirements, particularly accounting for the full volume of operational risk.

"At the same time, the sector's capital reserve remains significant due to high profitability and restrictions on its distribution. Therefore, the capital risk remains moderate," the NBU said.

Credit risk for both individuals (4) and corporations (5) remained unchanged, as did currency risk (4), system liquidity risk (2), and profitability risk (1).

