Air defense destroys five out of five enemy shaheds in Lviv region – Kozytsky

Ukrainian air defense destroyed five out of five enemy shaheds in Lviv region, said head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky.

"The air defense soldiers destroyed five out of five shaheds who attacked Lviv region that night," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Kozytsky noted that according to information from the West Air Defense Company as of 05:55, during the first night air raid siren, which lasted from 02:32 to 03:35 on June 19, four enemy drones flew into the airspace of Lviv region.

"During the second air raid siren, which lasted from 04:27 to 05:24, another shahed tried to attack our region. Our air defense soldiers shot down all of them," he added.

As reported, as a result of an enemy drone hitting Malekhove of Lviv hromada (merged territorial community), a 70-year-old guard was injured, he is in a moderate condition, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said.