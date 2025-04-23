Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:43 23.04.2025

Ukraine releases 700 MHz spectrum for 4G/5G in border zone of Lviv, Volyn regions

4 min read
Ukraine releases 700 MHz spectrum for 4G/5G in border zone of Lviv, Volyn regions

In March, Ukraine released the 700 MHz spectrum in a 100 kilometer border zone in Lviv and Volyn regions to eliminate radio interference with Poland's 4G/5G networks, the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services said.

"In order to strengthen the partnership with Poland and solve the problem of radio interference to 4G/5G networks, in March 2025, Ukraine released the spectrum of 50...53 television channels [DVB-T2 digital broadcasting channels] in a 100 kilometer zone from the border in Lviv and Volyn regions. With the help of international donors, the equipment of 11 digital terrestrial television broadcasting transmitters was replaced, which eliminated potential spectral interference for the mobile communications equipment of the Polish side. This will allow Polish operators to fully develop the 4G/5G network in the 700 MHz band in accordance with the licenses received," a member of the National Commission for the Development of the 4G/5G Network Oleksandr Bisiuk said in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine.

The text of the response states that, in accordance with the decision of the European Parliament and the European Council, EU Member States were to allow the use of the 700 MHz radio frequency band for terrestrial systems for electronic communications services by June 30, 2020.

EU countries, one after another, released the 700 MHz band from the operation of television broadcasters' networks and issued licenses to mobile operators to launch 4G/5G. However, in the case of the deployment of a 4G/5G network in EU countries bordering Ukraine, such networks would experience radio interference from Ukrainian television broadcasters and their work would be significantly complicated over a fairly large area of ​​the border, the commission said.

In 2021, in response to a request from Poland, Ukraine prepared a list of television broadcaster transmitters operating in the 700/800 MHz bands at distances of up to 300 kilometers from the border line and potentially causing radio interference to the planned 4G/5G networks of Poland.

In 2023, the Polish side again expressed interest in exchanging information on the possibility of freeing up the television broadcasting frequency band and reconfiguring some transmitters in the 700 MHz band (occupied by 50...53 television channels) at least at a distance of up to 100 kilom from the border.

In April 2024, a communication platform was organized within the framework of the European Radio Spectrum Policy Group (RSPG) at the European Commission. During May to December 2024, it held productive meetings and discussions between the participants, which included representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the National Council of Ukraine for Television and Radio Broadcasting, the Ukrainian State Center for Radio Frequencies, Concern RRT, and Zeonbud LLC from the Ukrainian side. Representatives of the RSPG and regulators from Poland, Hungary and Slovakia participated in the negotiations from the EU side.

The participants in the negotiations identified priority steps and practical actions for the implementation of pilot projects in Lviv and Volyn (stage one) and Zakarpattia (stage two) regions, the National Council of Ukraine for Television and Radio Broadcasting said.

The processes of releasing the 700 MHz band in Ukraine began in 2016. Since 2020, Ukraine has been ready to carry out the redevelopment of its terrestrial television broadcasting networks and the release of the 700 MHz band for the implementation of mobile communication technologies (4G/5G). However, this was hindered by the lack of a budget for such work. Accordingly, with the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion into the territory of Ukraine in 2022, the situation worsened, the commission said. According to the New Frequency Allocation Plan, the release of the 700 MHz band from the transmitters of television broadcasters in Ukraine should be completed by December 31, 2026.

The release of the 700 MHz band occurs by replacing or reconfiguring the transmitters of the DVB-T2 digital terrestrial television broadcasting networks from the 694-790 MHz band to the band below 694 MHz.

