Facts

18:37 18.06.2024

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

2 min read
Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, said it would be advisable to hold the second Peace Summit in New York within the UN General Assembly, since this will increase the effectiveness of the summit, the political force said on its website on Tuesday.

According to him, to achieve the stated goals, it is necessary to attract the IAEA, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), as well as India, China and African states to the Peace Summit.

The politician said the goal of the Peace Summit "is very transparent and precisely supported by us, to unite the efforts of the collective West and the Global South around Zelenskyy's Peace Formula based on the UN Charter and international law." "The UN certainly needs to be present. In matters of food security, the FAO needs to be present. Of course, the IAEA needs to be present in matters of nuclear safety. And, surely for us, the critical are voices of China, India, Africa," Poroshenko said.

The politician also said he fully supports the position of the authorities that a second summit should be held immediately. "I strongly recommend that it be held in New York during the General Assembly and take a position that will ensure peace. We are striving for this," Poroshenko said.

As reported, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, at the end of the Peace Summit in Bürgenstock, expressed the opinion that the next Peace Summit for Ukraine could be organized before the U.S. presidential elections in November 2024. "It depends on the wishes of the host states of Ukraine and major powers," the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #poroshenko #summit

MORE ABOUT

18:16 18.06.2024
Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

09:18 18.06.2024
G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

18:40 17.06.2024
Vereschuk: Having initiated Summit on Peace, Ukraine has done its homework, now it's up to intl community to respond

Vereschuk: Having initiated Summit on Peace, Ukraine has done its homework, now it's up to intl community to respond

10:11 17.06.2024
Swiss President: We have no illusions that we will reach final understanding at this Peace Summit

Swiss President: We have no illusions that we will reach final understanding at this Peace Summit

09:34 17.06.2024
Borrell on Putin's address: Russian aggression does not demonstrate real interest in peace

Borrell on Putin's address: Russian aggression does not demonstrate real interest in peace

17:19 15.06.2024
US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

17:11 15.06.2024
Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

16:08 15.06.2024
We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

15:51 15.06.2024
Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

15:26 15.06.2024
Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

EU becomes observer of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Borrell

Ukraine has to win this war to join NATO – White House

LATEST

Stoltenberg: We talking only about modernization, not about increasing number of nuclear weapons

Parliament adopts at 1st reading bills on traceability of water resources, attracting investment in fishing industry

Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to conduct regular briefings on state of energy system

No legal obstacles to confiscation of Russian sovereign assets – Ministry of Justice

Verkhovna Rada greenlights financing of defense forces by local councils

First intergovernmental conferences between EU and Moldova, Ukraine to take place in Luxembourg on June 25

Kazakh oppositionist Aydos Sadykov attacked in Kyiv – source

Police launch investigation into murder attempt on Kazakh citizen in Kyiv

MPs summon Prosecutor General Kostin to Verkhovna Rada

AD
AD
AD
AD