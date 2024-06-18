Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to conduct regular briefings on state of energy system

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Energy to conduct regular briefings on the state of the energy system.

"Currently, generators have become essential tools for people and businesses. According to the explanation of the Ministry of Health and the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, in the context of liquidation of emergencies, sanitary standards for exceeding the noise level are not applied. Therefore, there is no talk of any fines for this," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, the situation in the energy sector is difficult, but the authorities are making every effort to ensure that citizens have electricity.

"In order to prevent further information manipulation and PSYOP, I instructed the Ministry of Energy to provide prompt information to the population on a regular basis in the form of briefings on the state of the energy system and key issues," he concluded.