Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who joined the communique of the Peace Summit and recalled that the document remains open for signature.

“I am grateful to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the Global Peace Summit communiqué … Ukraine and all Ukrainians are grateful to His All Holiness Bartholomew I for his prayers and constant attention to our country and people,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

The President of Ukraine noted that the document remains open for signature.

“I am confident that more countries and international organizations will join it. We continue to work to rally the world around the goal of just peace for Ukraine, which is based on the UN Charter and international law,” the President of Ukraine said.