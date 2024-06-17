Duda: Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty in any way consistent with intl law

Polish President Andrzej Duda states that Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty and independence in any way that is consistent with international law.

"It is solely Moscow who is responsible for the war. But it does not mean that Russia is acting alone. I am referring here to the shameful role that Putin's puppet in Belarus – Aleksander Łukaszenka has played in this war, while oppressing his own people. I want to remind everyone that not only did he allow Russian army to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, but he also initiated a series of hybrid attacks against the Baltic States and Poland's eastern borders – attacks which have lasted three years," he said at the first plenary session of the global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"Ukraine, as a victim of this aggression, has the full right to defend its sovereignty and independence by any means that are in accordance with the international law," he stressed.

Duda said that a future peace agreement should ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and practical opportunities to defend its independence, as well as its right to an independent domestic and foreign policy, without the influence of the Russian Federation.