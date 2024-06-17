Facts

12:22 17.06.2024

Japan to strengthen support for Ukraine in energy sector, mine clearance – Kishida

1 min read
Japan intends to increase its support for Ukraine in the energy sector and mine clearance, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the plenary session of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

As he noted, Japan, from the very beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, imposed strict sanctions on Russia and provided strong support to the Ukrainian people, considering that Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow.

He said that for Japan, it is important to address urgent issues concerning the lives and livelihoods of people in Ukraine. Japan, as co-chair, will actively participate in the discussion of issues of Zelensky's Peace Formula on nuclear safety. The issue of human rights and the humanitarian aspect is also important. Japan will increase support for Ukraine in the energy sector and demining to restore a safe and peaceful daily life for people, he said.

Kishida also emphasized that he hopes for the speedy restoration of a strong and just peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Tags: #japan #kishida #peace_summit

