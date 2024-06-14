Facts

17:31 14.06.2024

Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

2 min read
Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Vladimir Putin's proposal to end the war on his terms an ultimatum, and his actions a revival of Nazism.

"What can I say? These messages are ultimatums, they are no different from other ultimatums that he has made before," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian news channel Sky TG24.

"Now we see that what he is doing is the revival of Nazism. This is a new wave of this Nazism, Russian Nazism. He wants us to give up our occupied territories, but he also wants our unoccupied territories. He talks about the regions our country and is not going to stop. There will be no frozen conflict," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

According to him, "this is the same thing that Hitler did when he said: give me part of Czechoslovakia, and everything will end here." "But no, this is a lie, a historical lie. Then there was Poland, then the occupation of all of Europe. You know that this wave of Nazism never stops... You should not trust these reports, because Putin is following the same route. Today he is talking about four regions, previously spoke about Crimea and Donbas... He doesn't care what happens to people, this is the new face of Nazism," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #putin #zelenskyy #ultimatum

MORE ABOUT

15:54 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

15:46 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

10:22 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy announces preparation of ten more new security agreements with partners

Zelenskyy announces preparation of ten more new security agreements with partners

09:46 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with Trudeau

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with Trudeau

20:35 12.06.2024
Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

18:16 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy announces start of talks with Scholz on comprehensive air defense solutions to further protect Ukrainians

Zelenskyy announces start of talks with Scholz on comprehensive air defense solutions to further protect Ukrainians

17:29 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy requests equipment from mothballed European power plants, direct financial support for Ukrainian energy

Zelenskyy requests equipment from mothballed European power plants, direct financial support for Ukrainian energy

17:10 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy about Peace Summit: It's important to not let any other country to seize our initiative, especially Russia

Zelenskyy about Peace Summit: It's important to not let any other country to seize our initiative, especially Russia

16:52 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy about EP election: Radical pro-Russian slogans pose threat to EU countries

Zelenskyy about EP election: Radical pro-Russian slogans pose threat to EU countries

16:43 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy to partners: It's time to give us all weapons needed to expel Russian forces away, this moment has come

Zelenskyy to partners: It's time to give us all weapons needed to expel Russian forces away, this moment has come

AD

HOT NEWS

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Stoltenberg on Putin's 'peace proposals': It's not up to Ukraine to withdraw its forces, it's Russia that must withdraw from occupied Ukrainian territory

LATEST

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

AD
AD
AD
AD