Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Vladimir Putin's proposal to end the war on his terms an ultimatum, and his actions a revival of Nazism.

"What can I say? These messages are ultimatums, they are no different from other ultimatums that he has made before," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian news channel Sky TG24.

"Now we see that what he is doing is the revival of Nazism. This is a new wave of this Nazism, Russian Nazism. He wants us to give up our occupied territories, but he also wants our unoccupied territories. He talks about the regions our country and is not going to stop. There will be no frozen conflict," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

According to him, "this is the same thing that Hitler did when he said: give me part of Czechoslovakia, and everything will end here." "But no, this is a lie, a historical lie. Then there was Poland, then the occupation of all of Europe. You know that this wave of Nazism never stops... You should not trust these reports, because Putin is following the same route. Today he is talking about four regions, previously spoke about Crimea and Donbas... He doesn't care what happens to people, this is the new face of Nazism," Zelenskyy said.