Another twelve children rescued from occupied territory – Kherson regional administration

Twelve children have returned from the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson region to the Ukrainian government-controlled territory, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Three boys and nine girls from 2 to 17 years old were removed from the temporarily occupied Kherson region, one of them was deprived of parental care. The Save Ukraine charity organization worked to save the children. It is due to its hard work that children and their parents are in a free land and safe. They are receiving specialists' assistance," he said on the Telegram channel Friday.

Since the beginning of 2024, a total of 120 children have been returned from Kherson region Ukrainian-controlled territory.