Facts

17:23 14.06.2024

Another twelve children rescued from occupied territory – Kherson regional administration

1 min read
Another twelve children rescued from occupied territory – Kherson regional administration

Twelve children have returned from the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson region to the Ukrainian government-controlled territory, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Three boys and nine girls from 2 to 17 years old were removed from the temporarily occupied Kherson region, one of them was deprived of parental care. The Save Ukraine charity organization worked to save the children. It is due to its hard work that children and their parents are in a free land and safe. They are receiving specialists' assistance," he said on the Telegram channel Friday.

Since the beginning of 2024, a total of 120 children have been returned from Kherson region Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Tags: #prokudin #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

16:31 21.05.2024
Local resident wounded as Russian army shells Ivanivka in Kherson region – local authorities

Local resident wounded as Russian army shells Ivanivka in Kherson region – local authorities

15:03 21.05.2024
Three people wounded as enemy attacks Antonivka in Kherson region – local authorities

Three people wounded as enemy attacks Antonivka in Kherson region – local authorities

19:04 16.05.2024
Another person injured as result of enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district – regional administration

Another person injured as result of enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district – regional administration

17:15 13.05.2024
Local woman injured as enemy shells Tiahynka – Kherson regional administration

Local woman injured as enemy shells Tiahynka – Kherson regional administration

19:08 08.05.2024
Another eleven children return from occupied districts of Kherson region – local authorities

Another eleven children return from occupied districts of Kherson region – local authorities

15:07 04.05.2024
Over past 24 hours, Russian troops twice try to storm island of Nestryha in Kherson region, but retreat with losses – Pletenchuk

Over past 24 hours, Russian troops twice try to storm island of Nestryha in Kherson region, but retreat with losses – Pletenchuk

19:30 02.05.2024
Civilian injured as enemy shells Zolota Balka in Kherson region – local authorities

Civilian injured as enemy shells Zolota Balka in Kherson region – local authorities

19:02 01.05.2024
Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

16:45 27.04.2024
Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

18:38 26.04.2024
Two victims of Russian drone attack reported in Zolota Balka, Kherson region – administration

Two victims of Russian drone attack reported in Zolota Balka, Kherson region – administration

AD

HOT NEWS

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

LATEST

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

AD
AD
AD
AD