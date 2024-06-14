Facts

16:19 14.06.2024

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

3 min read
MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued a comment in response to new manipulative statements by Vladimir Putin and emphasized that his only goal is shattering the unity of the world majority around the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"On Friday, June 14th, Putin made yet another series of manipulative statements aimed at misleading the international community, undermining diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace and shattering the unity of the world majority around the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," it said.

The ministry emphasized that Putin's attempt to "present himself as a peacemaker" and to put forward options for ending the war is absurd as long as he planned, prepared, and executed, together with his accomplices, the largest armed aggression in Europe since the Second World War.

It also said that "all of Putin's ultimatums have been voiced by Moscow many times before, and there is nothing new in these latest statements."

"At the same time, the timing of their announcement is indicative. By throwing such signals into the information space on the eve of the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Putin pursues only one goal: to prevent leaders and countries from participating in this summit. The fact that Putin's statements appeared just one day before the summit is evidence that Russia is afraid of true peace," the ministry said on the comment.

It also expressed confidence that all peace-loving countries that respect the UN Charter and sincerely seek to restore peace in Ukraine "are well aware of the real motives behind Russia's statements and will not allow themselves to be misled."

"Putin does not seek peace, he seeks to divide the world. He is well aware that the powerful voice of the world that will be heard at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland will be the first practical step towards a just peace. Russia's plans are not for peace, but for the continuation of the war, the occupation of Ukraine, the destruction of the Ukrainian people, and further aggression in Europe," the ministry said.

Ukraine never wanted this war, and like no other country in the world, Ukraine wants it to end. However, the efforts of one country are not enough to force Russia to stop its aggression, it said.

"We need a powerful and effective international coalition of states that share the principles of a just peace based on the Peace Formula and the UN Charter, with which it fully complies. The participation of as many countries and international organizations as possible in the inaugural Global Peace Summit is critical to forcing Russia to abandon ultimatums and move to good-faith negotiations to end the war, rather than propaganda statements under the guise of horrific missile attacks on Ukraine," the ministry said.

Tags: #statement #mfa

MORE ABOUT

16:11 14.06.2024
Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

19:28 21.05.2024
FMs of Ukraine, Iceland discuss upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

FMs of Ukraine, Iceland discuss upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

19:06 21.05.2024
Kuleba, Baerbock discuss how to speed up decision by third countries on supply of additional Patriots to Ukraine

Kuleba, Baerbock discuss how to speed up decision by third countries on supply of additional Patriots to Ukraine

14:36 04.05.2024
MFA recommends Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

MFA recommends Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

20:59 02.05.2024
NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

19:35 01.05.2024
Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

11:46 01.05.2024
MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

09:58 30.04.2024
Ukraine once again clarifies info on derogation from obligations under Convention on Protection of Human Rights, Fundamental Freedoms – MFA

Ukraine once again clarifies info on derogation from obligations under Convention on Protection of Human Rights, Fundamental Freedoms – MFA

14:04 29.04.2024
Two Ukrainian citizens killed in Germany are military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation; consulate establishing contact with relatives - MFA

Two Ukrainian citizens killed in Germany are military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation; consulate establishing contact with relatives - MFA

21:03 26.04.2024
Ukrainian, Latvian PMs discuss Ukraine's European integration, seizure of Russian assets

Ukrainian, Latvian PMs discuss Ukraine's European integration, seizure of Russian assets

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Air defense forces shoot down seven out of 14 missiles, 17 out of 17 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

Biden: At Peace Summit, we see support for vision of peace based on principles of sovereignty, Russia’s liability

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Germany to transfer two more IRIS-T air defense systems, three HIMARS to Ukraine – Bundeswehr

Umerov calls on neighboring countries to consider closing skies over Ukrainian border regions, asks partners to think about training AFU brigades

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid drug for treatment of intraocular malignant tumors in children

Pentagon Chief: No changes seen on Polish Patriot coverage

Bodies of 254 killed defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of assistance to Ukraine at Ramstein-23

Biden promises USA to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine first of all, only then to other customer countries

AD
AD
AD
AD