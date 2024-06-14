MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued a comment in response to new manipulative statements by Vladimir Putin and emphasized that his only goal is shattering the unity of the world majority around the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"On Friday, June 14th, Putin made yet another series of manipulative statements aimed at misleading the international community, undermining diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace and shattering the unity of the world majority around the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," it said.

The ministry emphasized that Putin's attempt to "present himself as a peacemaker" and to put forward options for ending the war is absurd as long as he planned, prepared, and executed, together with his accomplices, the largest armed aggression in Europe since the Second World War.

It also said that "all of Putin's ultimatums have been voiced by Moscow many times before, and there is nothing new in these latest statements."

"At the same time, the timing of their announcement is indicative. By throwing such signals into the information space on the eve of the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Putin pursues only one goal: to prevent leaders and countries from participating in this summit. The fact that Putin's statements appeared just one day before the summit is evidence that Russia is afraid of true peace," the ministry said on the comment.

It also expressed confidence that all peace-loving countries that respect the UN Charter and sincerely seek to restore peace in Ukraine "are well aware of the real motives behind Russia's statements and will not allow themselves to be misled."

"Putin does not seek peace, he seeks to divide the world. He is well aware that the powerful voice of the world that will be heard at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland will be the first practical step towards a just peace. Russia's plans are not for peace, but for the continuation of the war, the occupation of Ukraine, the destruction of the Ukrainian people, and further aggression in Europe," the ministry said.

Ukraine never wanted this war, and like no other country in the world, Ukraine wants it to end. However, the efforts of one country are not enough to force Russia to stop its aggression, it said.

"We need a powerful and effective international coalition of states that share the principles of a just peace based on the Peace Formula and the UN Charter, with which it fully complies. The participation of as many countries and international organizations as possible in the inaugural Global Peace Summit is critical to forcing Russia to abandon ultimatums and move to good-faith negotiations to end the war, rather than propaganda statements under the guise of horrific missile attacks on Ukraine," the ministry said.