Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

International humanitarian law requires a reboot on child protection issues, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk, who is also the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, has said.

"Currently, international organizations and international law are powerless. They cannot return our children who were abducted by the Russians. The cynicism of Russians is due to the impunity of their crimes. After our victory, international humanitarian law will require a radical update. Especially with regard to the protection of children," the ministry's press service quoted her as saying.

According to the minister, international organizations help well when it comes to humanitarian assistance, but when it comes to the return of children, prisoners or the creation of humanitarian corridors, they are, unfortunately, powerless.

Vereschuk also noted that Russia is still hiding lists of deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children from the international community.

"Therefore, we once again appeal to the international community. International law and international organizations, unfortunately, cannot properly protect children. The entire international mechanism needs to be rebooted," she said.