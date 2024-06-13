Facts

19:28 13.06.2024

Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

1 min read

448394618-2956950044443468-7250505833996030070-n

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a working visit to Italy to participate in the G7 summit.

“We discussed the next steps in our defense cooperation, including Italy's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air defense system,” Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, he discussed with Meloni joint projects with Italy aimed at helping Ukraine rebuild Odesa and Odesa region. "Cooperation gives both our countries social strength," the President noted.

Special attention was paid during the meeting to the preparation of the inaugural Peace Summit and its expected results. “I am deeply grateful to Giorgia for her active efforts to encourage countries from the Global South to attend the summit,” Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the security, political, financial and humanitarian support of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

He also wrote that he highly appreciated Italy's decision to organize the next Conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Rome in 2025.

Tags: #president #visit #italy

