Facts

13:45 12.06.2024

Klitschko discusses issues of decentralization at Ukraine Recovery Conference

1 min read

At the Ukraine International Recovery Conference, which takes place in Germany on June 11-12, they discussed the importance of strengthening local self-government for the successful restoration of our state, mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said, who took part in the conference.

"Part of the events and discussions at the Ukraine International Recovery Conference is about the role of local self-government and its strengthening for the successful restoration of our state. In particular, our partners emphasize the importance of further decentralization, both for the security and economic development of Ukraine, and for its integration into the EU. And they emphasize that foreign investments are aimed and will go to the local level, to communities, because it is at the local level that transformations will take place, and our partners are ready to help with this," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor of Kyiv also said that he had a meeting with the Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Svenja Schulze, and thanked her for her support and assistance to Kyiv and Ukraine. "The capital's authorities will continue to cooperate with German cities and with government agencies that support and help local self-government," Klitschko added.

Tags: #recovery_of_ukraine #klitschko #recovery_construction_forum_ukraine #germany

