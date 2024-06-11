Facts

09:47 11.06.2024

Colonel Sukharevsky appointed Commander of Forces of unmanned systems of AFU – General Staff

Colonel Sukharevsky appointed Commander of Forces of unmanned systems of AFU – General Staff

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vadym Sukharevsky has been appointed Commander of the Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to the order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine dated June 10, 2024, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky was appointed commander of the Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, on February 6, in a published decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, with the involvement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was instructed to "work out the issue of creating unmanned systems forces in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of force and, based on the results of the study, make appropriate proposals for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine."

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces in the structure of the Armed Forces - the Forces of unmanned systems.

On February 10, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky became Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, he is responsible for unmanned systems and the development of the use of drones by Ukrainian forces.

