In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

In the north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with the enemy continue, in particular, on Sunday morning in Vovchansk area - two military clashes, said Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia.

"Over the past 24 hours, ten military clashes took place. In the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk, in particular, there were battles. And already in the morning there are two military clashes that continue near Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are confronting the enemy there," he said on the national telethon on Sunday.

According to the speaker, there is information that the enemy is regrouping his troops along the border. "And in support of their actions, the enemy will try to use the old tactics of deploying barrier detachments from among the personnel of the Akhmat unit, and there are also certain movements of units in the area of ​​​​the state border line. These are units of the Russian army, airborne troops, 11th and 44th army corps," he said.

At the same time, answering the question about the enemy's involvement of reserves, Voloshyn said: "There is information that reserves are involved, and there is also information that certain units are being transferred from the territory of Kherson region to strengthen actions in the north of Kharkiv region."

The speaker of the Khortytsia Task Force noted that June 10 would be a month since the start of the Russian army's operation on the border of Kharkiv region.