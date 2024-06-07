Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of his official visit to France, held a meeting with the heads of leading French companies in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering and electrical equipment, telecommunications, construction and the financial and banking sector, according to the head of state's website on Friday.

"Even in difficult war conditions, the Ukrainian economy finds ways to develop and grow, adapting to new circumstances. Ukraine is a profitable market for French investment, and new projects can be started now," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also confirmed Ukraine's commitment, together with the French government, to create favorable conditions for investors, in particular, through a system of state guarantees, lending mechanisms and investment insurance.